Belton man charged with kidnapping in vehicle theft that prompted Amber Alert on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Belton man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a vehicle theft Monday that prompted an Amber Alert.

Robert R. Mitchell Jr., 34, faces one count of child kidnapping and stealing a motor vehicle.

He allegedly stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside that was left running outside a convenience store in Raytown.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Tuesday that surveillance video shows Mitchell getting in the car and driving off.

An Amber Alert was issued and the vehicle was spotted in Lee's Summit. A high-speed police pursuit ended in Johnson County, Missouri, after officers deployed stop sticks.

The child was unharmed.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond for Mitchell.

