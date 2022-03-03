Belton police search home in connection with Lenexa murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department searched a home on East 170th street in Belton belonging to Dustin Johnson, who died during an incident in Lenexa that police now suspect was a murder-suicide.

Johnson, 37, is a suspect in the Feb. 27 incident , which also resulted in the deaths of John M. Williamson, 20, and Sara M. Beck, 22.

Police noted in the request for a search warrant that Johnson was found wearing a tactical vest, had an empty holster on his belt, a black revolver was found near his body and an assault rifle was found near him. He also had a separate holster that contained another revolver.

Police have said Johnson was the ex-boyfriend of Beck.

"We have zero reason to believe this was anything other than a targeted attack against the female (ex-girlfriend of Johnson) and her current friend/boyfriend (Williamson)," a spokesperson for Lenexa police said.

Beck was pronounced dead at the scene while Williamson and Johnson died later at an area hospital.

Explosives were also found in a car registered to Johnson on March 1.

"The devices appeared to be built as an improvised delayed grenade," the affidavit said.

The search warrant was granted on March 1.

