Lenexa police release identities of 3 people killed in apparent murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department released on Monday the identity of three people killed in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers first responded to the 8400 block of Laurelwood at around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

There, they found one person dead inside the home and two other were taken to an area hospital where they both later died.

The victims were identified as John M. Williamson, 20, and Sara M. Beck, 22.

Police said the third person to die, Dustin J. Johnson, 37, is a suspect in the incident.

Danny Chavez, the public information officer with the department, said Monday Johnson allegedly shot and killed Williamson and Beck before taking his own life.

Beck and Johnson are both from Belton, Missouri, while Williamson lived in Lenexa.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .