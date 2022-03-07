Blue Springs man charged for March 3 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man that took place March 3 , the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Jared M. Bailey, 43, will face second degree murder and armed criminal action charges for allegedly shooting and killing Jarod T. Young, 47.

Blue Springs police were dispatched to the 100 block of Southwest Gladstone Drive on March 3, according to court documents.

Bailey told a family member that he and Young had a disagreement over various issues. He then told police Young approached him and he became scared, so he shot him, court documents state.

