Blue Springs man sentenced to 25 years for 2019 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting and killing 30-year-old Joseph Corum on March 30, 2019, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

Jonathan Lowrey, 25, was previously charged with one count each of second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Court documents stated that a witness woke up after hearing an argument and looked out his window near 2341 Lister Avenue, where the killing occurred.

The witness said they saw Lowrey and Corum arguing, before Lowrey retrieved a gun from a van and shot Corum three times.

Through another witness who said they paid for Lowrey's cell phone service, investigators were able to use surveillance to track him down and arrest him on April 18, 2019.

Prior to the arrest, the witnessed who paid for his phone service said Lowrey had five tally marks under his eye, which represented his "body count," or the amount of people he's killed. After being arrested, he had six.

Lowrey also was sentenced to 20 years for the armed criminal action charge and seven years for the tampering with a vehicle charge.

He will serve all the sentences consecutively.

