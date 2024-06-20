Blue Springs Police Department opens investigation into allegations against Bobby Hawk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department confirmed Thursday it's opened an investigation into allegations brought against Bobby Hawk.

The department confirmed the open investigation in a statement to KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute.

"We have opened an investigation and are seeking information regarding these allegations," Blue Springs police spokesperson Jennifer Brady, said in a statement. "With this now being an open investigation, I am not at liberty to speak further on the investigation."

Earlier Thursday, Epic Church KC, where Hawk is a lead pastor, announced had been placed on leave as the church reviewed the allegations.

Hawk resigned from the Blue Springs School District's Board of Education on Thursday, a position he had held since 2022.

