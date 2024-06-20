Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Blue Springs Police Department opens investigation into allegations against Bobby Hawk

Dr. Bobby Hawk
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Blue Springs School Board
Dr. Bobby Hawk resigned as president of the Blue Springs School District.
Dr. Bobby Hawk
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 20, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department confirmed Thursday it's opened an investigation into allegations brought against Bobby Hawk.

The department confirmed the open investigation in a statement to KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute.

"We have opened an investigation and are seeking information regarding these allegations," Blue Springs police spokesperson Jennifer Brady, said in a statement. "With this now being an open investigation, I am not at liberty to speak further on the investigation."

Earlier Thursday, Epic Church KC, where Hawk is a lead pastor, announced had been placed on leave as the church reviewed the allegations.

Hawk resigned from the Blue Springs School District's Board of Education on Thursday, a position he had held since 2022.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone