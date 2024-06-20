Epic Church KC places Pastor Bobby Hawk on leave amid review into allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Epic Church KC has placed Pastor Bobby Hawk on leave, the church said in a message posted on its website and Facebook page Thursday.

The decision came a day after Hawk resigned as president of the Blue Springs Board of Education.

His resignation came as at least two people - one of them a child - have made allegations against Hawk.

Hawk had been serving a three-year term as president since he was elected in 2022.

The church said its board met independently and made the decision to place him on leave as it reviews the allegations.

"You can expect further communication from our board as we navigate through this, but we ask for your patience and your prayers as we try to honor God and His people in the way we handle these serious concerns." the church said in the Facebook post. "

—

