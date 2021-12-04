Blue Springs School District identifies student involved in threat incidents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District has identified the students allegedly responsible for writing threatening messages inside of two bathrooms.

Earlier this week, the district sent out letters to families notifying them of the incidents, which happened at Blue Springs South High School.

On Saturday, Ryan Gettings, the principal at the school, said that after an "exhaustive investigation, I can confidently tell you that we have now identified the students responsible for the threatening graffiti found in the bathrooms from both days."

In response to the threat, the district announced that there would be additional police presence at the school this week.

Gettings also said "policy and protocols are being followed regarding student consequences," but didn't specify what those would be.

The district plans to hold a press briefing on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. regarding the threat.

"Threatening the safety of our school will not be tolerated. Any student responsible for making a threat will be subject to severe consequences, including potential criminal charges," Gettings said in the letter on Saturday to parents.

