Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer accused of child sex crimes appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley Southwest High School athletic trainer charged with child sex crimes appeared in court on Monday.

Christopher Poskey, 39, was arrested Friday and later charged with two counts of unlawfully persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing a child under 18 years old.

Poskey allegedly committed the crimes between March 29 and March 31 of this year, according to court documents.

The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Poskey has worked for the hospital system as an athletic trainer for nine years.

As of Monday, a spokesperson for the KU Health System said Poskey was on unpaid administrative leave.

Poskey was working at Blue Valley Southwest High School when the alleged crimes happened.

On Monday, Poskey's bond was reduced to $150,000. It was previously set at $250,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19 at 10 a.m.

