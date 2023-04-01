Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer charged with sexual exploitation of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley Southwest High School athletic trainer Christopher Poskey has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Poskey faces two counts of unlawfully persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing a child under 18 years old.

He was arrested Friday and remained in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Saturday morning on a $250,000 bond.

FBI special agents, members of the Blue Valley School District and the SRO at Blue Valley Southwest were among those listed as witnesses in the criminal complaint.

The University of Kansas Health System tells KSHB 41 News Poskey had been employed with the hospital for nine years. The health system is cooperating with authorities.

Poskey is scheduled for a video arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.