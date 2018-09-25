Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police say

41 Action News Staff
4:10 PM, Sep 25, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A body was found floating in the Missouri River on Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police said. 

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 9100 block of North Ameristar Drive after a barge in the water found the body and notified authorities, police said. 

It is unknown if the person was male or female. 

The scene is being treated as a homicide at this time, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS line at 816-474-TIPS.

