Body matching description of missing Overland Park man found in park west of Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office located a body near Clinton State Park that matches the description of David Kyle Kempker, a 53-year-old Overland Park man who went missing last week.

Last week, Kempker was reported missing to the Overland Park Police Department after he was last seen on March 19. A deputy located a vehicle belonging to Kempker on Wednesday at Clinton State Park and the sheriff's office held an "extensive" search of the park.

A hiker walking a trail at Clinton Overlook Park reported seeing a body in a wooded area around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene and located the deceased man.

Kempker's family was informed that the body matched his description.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the death.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.