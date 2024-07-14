Body of swimmer recovered Saturday from Clinton Lake in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at Clinton Lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to Bloomington Beach just before 7 p.m. Saturday on reports that a swimmer was struggling in the water.

Deputies say the man was with friends around 5 p.m. when he sent missing.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson said the area was recommended closed due to recent flooding.

