Bond increased to $500,000 for man accused of child sex crimes, contaminating food at local restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge increased the bond to $500,000 Thursday for a man accused of child sex crimes and contaminating food at the Hereford House restaurant in Leawood.

The increase in the bond for Jace Hanson, 21, came during an afternoon hearing at the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe.

Hanson's attorney requested in a legal filing his client be released on his own recognizance or his bond be lowered substantially.

The motion filed by Hanson's attorney also asked that Hanson allowed to return to Wyoming to live with his mother.

Hanson also agreed to enroll in mental health treatment in Wyoming.

His bond had been set at $100,000 on the food adulteration charges, but Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan ordered the bond increased five fold.

More than 30 new felony charges were added Tuesday.

Hanson is now charged with 22 counts of felony food contamination, one felony count of criminal damage to the restaurant and 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

The sexual exploitation of a child charges were not part of the Hereford House food contamination, according to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Hanson is scheduled for another hearing at 1:15 p.m. on July 10.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.