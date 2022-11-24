Brothers accused of shooting, killing 2 victims Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of brothers caught by Kansas City, Missouri, police Tuesday near a double murder scene were charged today with both killings.

Marques D. Smith, 20 and Marquan D. Smith, 18, are charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of first degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Kansas City police officers found the two victims, Leerick Kelley and Montez Mack just after 1 p.m. near east 28th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Both men died at the scene.

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed the area near Prospect Avenue and 2603 Lockridge Avenue, according to a court document.

The video shows victims Kelley and Mack walking north on the east sidewalk of Prospect Avenue.

A court document states the two men appeared to be startled and crouched down as the shooting started, the court document states.

One of the victims may have returned fire and ran west across Prospect Avenue toward east 28th Street.

The video also shows one victim falling to the ground just west of Prospect Avenue on east 28th Street.

Video also shows one of the suspects running around 2603 Lockridge Avenue and they later start shooting at the victims as they tried to escape, according to the court document.

Officers arrested the Smith brothers and they were both taken to police headquarters.

Marquan Smith refused to speak to detectives.

Marques Smith said he and his brother were at work until 1 p.m.

He told detectives he and his brother were dropped off at east 29th Street and Indiana Avenue by their uncle's home.

Smith also said his uncle could verify that information, according to a court document.

The uncle said he dropped his nephews about 1 p.m. in the area of east 21st Street or possibly east 26th and east 27 streets and Prospect Avenue.

