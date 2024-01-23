California man admits to interfering with flight crew, diverting DC-bound plane to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A California man admitted in federal court Tuesday to causing a Washington, D.C.-bound flight to divert to Kansas City International Airport in February 2022 during a disturbance in which he tried to open an exit door mid-flight.

Juan Remberto Rivas, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with flight crew members and flight attendants.

Rivas was on American Airlines flight 1775 — a scheduled nonstop on Feb. 13, 2022, from Los Angeles to D.C.

Rivas went to the front of the plane and began arguing with a flight attendant, creating a disturbance, according to court papers.

He later attempted to make a shank by grabbing a plastic knife and placing it in his shirt sleeve.

Rivas also grabbed a small champagne bottle and tried to break the bottle on a counter, before trying to open an exit door.

A flight attendant was able to hit him with a coffee pot and Rivas was later restrained for the remainder of the flight.

Rivas faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. He was also charged for fighting with police when he was taken into custody after the plane was diverted.

—