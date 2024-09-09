California man charged with second-degree murder, DUI in death of Lenexa woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Barstow, California, man faces multiple charges after a crash Saturday in Lenexa led to the death of a 71-year-old woman.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Vincente F. Perez, 31, with second-degree murder, driving under the influence, transporting an open container of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Police said Perez was driving a Subaru WRX when he rear-ended a Nissan Altima in the 15200 block of College Boulevard.

The Nissan driver, a 74-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

However, the passenger, 71-year-old Susan Cameron, of Lenexa, died at the scene.

Perez was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Once he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody. Police said Perez was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence.

His first appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.