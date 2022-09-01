Camden County asks for help to locate suspect in vehicular death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Camden County are searching for a man who is suspected of killing his roommate with a vehicle Tuesday night before fleeing the scene.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 32-year-old Jordan Jones of Camdenton. Jones is wanted on an absconder warrant from the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole.

Witnesses told Camden County deputies that Jones got into a volatile argument with 43-year-old Michael Varney at their residence on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton.

Jones allegedly struck the victim with a vehicle on the residence's front porch before driving away.

A woman who identified herself as Varney’s girlfriend called 911 and reported incident. Varney died before deputies arrived.

“Jones is known to frequent Camdenton, Macks Creek and Lebanon and has ties throughout the lake area,” according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office release.

He may be driving a green or teal extended-cab Chevrolet pickup truck from the late 1990s, possibly with recent front-end damage.

Anyone with information about Jones or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Camden County Detective Bureau at 573-346-2243.

Jones has been in and out of jail since 2008 for a variety of drug-related charges, including multiple DWI charges and probation violations.

He was charged with peace disturbances in 2018 and 2020.

Jones was later charged with domestic assault in 2020, pleading guilty in Lebanon County in March 2021. He was charged again with second-degree domestic assault in January 2021 and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in April 2021.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .