Careless disposal of cigarettes blamed in 2 more Johnson County fires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire investigators believe the careless disposal of smoking materials is the cause of two fires put out in the last three days in Olathe.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Olathe firefighters were called to an apartment building near the intersection of W. 127th Street and N. Mur-Len Road.

Crews were able to contain the fire to an exterior balcony, and credited a “timely” 911 call to keeping damage minimal. No injuries were reported.

Less than 36 hours prior to Monday’s fire, crews had to put out another blaze that was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Last week, Johnson County Fire District No. 1 reported two fires they believe were also caused by improper cigarette disposal.

No injuries were reported in those two fires.

Fire investigators say residents should be extra cautious to make sure they put their cigarettes all the way out in a non-combustible bucket of sand or to douse the ashes and butts with water to make sure they are completely out.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.