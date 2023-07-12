Watch Now
Cass County man sentenced 2.5 years in prison, probation for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Department of Justice
A screen grab of police body camera footage allegedly depicting Drexel, Missouri, resident Cale Clayton yelling at officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Captiol.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 22:52:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cass County man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Clayton, 42, of Drexel, Missouri, was charged on March 31, 2022, with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, and related offenses.

He'll serve 2.5 years in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered two pay a special assessment of $200 and $2,000 in restitution.

Surveillance video captured Clayton grabbing police shields, picking up a baton that belonged to an officer and grabbing the helmets of officers.

Clayton was also captured yelling at Capitol officers.

Below is a transcript of the yelling:

An edited transcript included in a court filing against Cale Clayton.


