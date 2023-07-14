Cattle killed, road damaged in semi crash on Kansas 68 in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi tractor-trailer loaded with cattle overturned Thursday in Miami County, leading to an extended highway closure.

Kansas 68 will remain closed “for an extended period of time” between Mission Belleview Road and Cold Water Springs Road for the investigation and cleanup efforts.

The area is east of Louisburg and just west of the Kansas-Missouri state line.

The semi went off the road in that area last night.

“The driver was not injured but cattle had to be put down due to the extent of their injuries,” according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is making repairs to the road, which will remain closed while those are made.

The sheriff’s office said personnel from law enforcement, a fire department, EMS, a tow service and KDOT worked with veterinarians and local farmers to assist after the crash.

