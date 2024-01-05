Cause of fire that destroyed beloved Mexican restaurant in Lawrence will remain undetermined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cause of the fire that destroyed Cielito Lindo, a beloved Mexican restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas, will remain undetermined, according to the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM).

"On Jan. 2, 2024, it was determined that no further scene investigation will be conducted on the site due to the extent of damage to the structure and safety concerns," LDCFM said in a press release.

The fire occurred around 11:41 p.m. on Dec. 13 at 815 New Hampshire in Lawrence, and operations to control the fire lasted throughout the night until the fire was fully extinguished at 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.

The damage the fire caused created hazards for both LDCFM and private fire investigators to access the interior of the structure, per the release. Although, a crane was used to remove some overhead hazards and allowed investigators to identify that the fire originated in the kitchen.

On Dec. 20, an additional structural collapse occurred near the kitchen, and all investigation efforts were halted.

On Jan. 2, the investigation concluded due to safety concerns.

Because of the building's location within the the Downtown Conservation Overlay District, the Historic Resources Commission (HRC) unanimously approved the demolition of the building on Dec. 21.

On Jan. 2, the Lawrence City Commission approved a demolition request after the City's Building Code Official deemed the building "unsafe and dangerous," according to the press release.

