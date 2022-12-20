Charges filed against 51-year-old man in Jefferson Street homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and three other crimes for allegedly shooting and killing Curtis Henderson on Dec. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Francisco “Pancho” Enriquez had been charged with murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Henderson, 58.

KCPD officers responded shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 14 to the 3600 block of Jefferson Street for a report of the sounds of shots.

Henderson was located at the scene bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence.

Witnesses told police that Henderson saw someone trying to break into a vehicle in the driveway and, after going outside to the vehicle, determined it was Enriquez.

Henderson threatened to call the police if Enriquez broke the window of his vehicle and the two then got into a “scuffle,” according to a KCPD probable cause statement .

During the confrontation, Enriquez allegedly shot Henderson in the chest.

Enriquez shot at a woman who also lived at the residence, missing and hitting a glass door instead, and also fired a third shot at the residence before leaving.

There have been 167 homicides in KCMO this year, making 2022 the second-deadliest in the city's history behind only 2020 (179).

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .