Man charged for shootout with KCPD officers, series of robberies, carjackings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers and a civilian, and a number of robberies and carjackings on Thursday and Friday has been charged for the crimes.

Brandon Fletcher was charged with two counts vehicle hijacking, two counts armed criminal action, one count first degree burglary, one count stealing a motor vehicle and one count resisting arrest by flight.

Fletcher was arrested by KCPD after he was suspected for a series of crimes, which included multiple robberies and at least three carjackings, in Kansas City, Missouri, and Daviess County.

The crime spree began Thursday at 9 p.m., when Fletcher allegedly fired shots during a robbery at at McDonald's at West 83rd Street and Wornall Road. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Fletcher reportedly fled the scene and shot at another vehicle. KCPD officers located the man at Brookside Boulevard and West Meyer Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect opened fire on officers, who then returned fire. Nobody was struck by gunfire.

He then fled behind businesses in the area, carjacked a victim, fired additional shots at officers and fled the scene, according to KCPD.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near West 73rd Street and Cherokee Drive in Prairie Village.

Court documents claim that Fletcher was identified as the suspect of the crimes on Friday.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to pull Fletcher over on northbound Interstate 35 in Daviess County after he was seen driving away from Kansas City at 90 miles per hour, per court records. Fletcher was reportedly driving a stolen 2012 Acura, which was recovered after a pursuit.

Documents say that during the pursuit, Fletcher stole a bicycle and attempted to steal another vehicle, showing a knife to the victim. A record of events says that the owner of the vehicle fled from Fletcher around the time a trooper with the highway patrol arrived in the area.

Fletcher fled from the trooper on foot and entered a residence in Winston, Missouri, and showed a knife to a homeowner, demanding the keys to their vehicle, per the probable cause statement. He then reportedly left the home in a stolen 2009 Ford.

State troopers and deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office found the 2009 Ford and another pursuit began, as Fletcher allegedly drove through residential areas and yards at high speeds, until the Ford was disabled.

He then fled on foot and was taken into custody by MSHP troopers, per court files.

Court documents say that Fletcher admitted to shooting a gun at a citizen in Kansas City, Missouri, firing at KCPD officers, stealing and attempting to steal multiple vehicles by force, robbing someone of their clothing and fleeing law enforcement.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.