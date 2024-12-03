Cheese grater among 51 packages Excelsior Springs woman accused of stealing from porches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs woman is accused of going on a package-stealing spree over the weekend in Clay County.



Kayley Worthington, 24, is charged with one count of felony theft and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the agency began investigating the thefts after seeing reports on social media of packages being stolen.

The thefts happened in Liberty, Smithville, and Kansas City, North.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video submitted by victims.

The footage showed either a woman or man exiting a maroon Ford Taurus with a spoiler before going on to the porches and leaving with the packages.

During the investigation, Worthington was identified as a suspect after authorities found her Facebook profile.

Deputies went to a home in Excelsior Springs and found Worthington inside of a room.

While speaking with Worthington in the room, deputies saw a blue plate with a white powdery substance and a razor blade. There was also burned drug residue.

The white powder was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Deputies also noted an opened package that contained a cheese grater made by the company CamBom.

One of the victims later confirmed the cheese grater as an item that had been stolen from porches, according to court documents.

After searching the room, deputies found 49 stolen items. Worthington said two additional packages were in the Taurus.

Worthington allegedly told investigators the 51 packages were stolen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and then again on Saturday, Nov. 30, according to court documents.

On Saturday, Worthington said she and another suspect planned to go dumpster diving but later saw an Amazon delivery truck and began to follow it.

Investigators showed her surveillance footage from the victim's porches, and she allegedly admitted she was the woman shown.

In total, the stolen items were valued at $2,638, according to court documents.

