Chiefs rally shooting suspect back in custody on federal firearms charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dominic Miller, a suspect originally charged with murder in connection with the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting, is back in custody on federal firearms charges.

Over the weekend, federal prosecutors charged Miller with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over in July 2026 by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

In March 2026, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson announced she had reached a plea agreement with Miller, stating he was protected from murder charges due to the state’s Stand Your Ground law.

While the murder charge was dropped, Miller agreed to plead guilty to felony unlawful use of a weapon .

As part of the agreement, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge sentenced Miller to two years in prison. Miller, who had been in jail since he was released from the hospital after the shooting, was given credit for time served.

According to federal court documents, KCPD officers were patrolling the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue when they spotted a Chevrolet Malibu driving north on Prospect. When officers ran the Malibu's license plate, it came back as belonging to a 2003 Ford truck.

Court documents revealed that as the Malibu drove past the officers, they recognized the driver as Miller. Police turned around and initiated a traffic stop for the registration violation.

Following the traffic stop, officers located two Glock 9mm handguns, both of which were converted with a switch, allowing the handguns to fire as fully automatic machine guns.

Subsequent genetic testing of the firearms concluded Miller’s DNA was likely on one of the firearms.

Miller, along with Lyndell Mays, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan

While prosecutors dropped the second-degree murder charge against Miller, Mays was hit with several additional charges by Jackson County prosecutors last month.

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