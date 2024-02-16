Chiefs RG Trey Smith gifts boy WWE belt to calm him down during rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs players are known for their play on the football field, but this week some members of the team acted as heroes off the field.

Shortly after a rally following the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade, a deadly shooting unfolded.

Members of the team were escorted into Union Station for their safety.

Chiefs right guard Trey Smith described his what transpired for the team during the shooting.

Smith told the NBC Today Show that he was barricaded inside of a closet with about 20 others.

"I'm infuriated. I'm frustrated," Smith told the NBC Today Show. "At the end of the day, this was supposed to be a day of celebration for the city, for this community."

After getting the green light from police to exit the closet, Smith boarded a bus with other teammates.

It was in this moment that he noticed a boy who was scared after seeing others around him running.

Smith began comforting the boy, and distracted him by talking about wrestling.

The right guard even gifted the boy a WWE belt he was sporting during the parade.

"Just to calm him down, and just sort of take his mind off of it, like everybody, so we just started talking about wrestling just to calm his nerves down," Smith said.

Smith wasn't the only Chief who stepped up to comfort others during the chaos.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped shelter another boy after the rally shooting.

