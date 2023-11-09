Chiefs WR Justyn Ross now faces felony charge in domestic violence case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross now faces felony charge in a domestic battery case in Johnson County.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint earlier this week that charges Ross with felony criminal damage to property more than $1,000, but less than $25,000.

The disturbance between Ross and his then-girlfriend allegedly happened the afternoon of Oct. 23 at a Shawnee apartment complex.

Information from a probable cause affidavit filed in the case states Shawnee police went to the apartment and spoke with Ross' girlfriend.

She told police Ross got mad at something he found on her cell phone.

Ross told police he found out his girlfriend was cheating on him.

The court document states Ross told her to get her things and leave, but allegedly threw the woman on the floor and threw several things at her.

Damaged items included a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and scratch marks on the woman’s Mercedes vehicle, according to information from a police report.

Ross was taken to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center and on October 24 was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery with no priors and misdemeanor criminal damage less than $1,000.

He appeared in court via video later that day and entered a not guilty plea.

A diversion hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

No other court dates were listed Wednesday night on a Johnson County Courts website.

Ross is on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List which means he can't attend games or participate in practice.

