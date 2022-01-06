Chillicothe man, woman arrested in 2-year-old’s Christmas Eve death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman have been charged with murder in the Christmas Eve death of a child in Chillicothe, according to a statement Wednesday from Chillicothe Chief of Police Jon Maples.

Chillicothe police were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street after receiving a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old child.

The child was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives investigated the case for several days with assistance from the Livingston County Medical Examiner’s Office, which led to the arrest Tuesday of a 22-year-old woman and 46-year-old man.

Chillicothe police arrested Avery Young, 22, and Christopher R. Wilson, 46, on Tuesday and both were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Chillicothe, which serves as the Livingston County seat, is located about 90 minutes northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

