Clay County business owner arrested after threatening deputies with crane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County deputies attempting to seize property from a business owner Thursday morning were briefly threatened with an 85,000-pound crane.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies were seizing property from LPG at 917 N. Jefferson St., in Kearney. The property would be sold to raise money to pay a judgment in an ongoing civil case.

LPG’s co-owner, August Baanders, 64, blocked the entrance to the property.

About an hour into the incident, three deputies standing at the blocked gate saw the crane driving towards them. Despite repeated commands to stop, the crane continued toward the deputies.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies raised their firearms as the crane approached. Baanders eventually stopped the crane, but only after it came within a foot of a patrol vehicle.

Baanders initially looked to surrender but then climbed back into the cab of the crane. Deputies eventually used a ladder to reach Baanders and take him into custody.

Baanders was charged with misdemeanor interference of a legal process and booked into the Clay County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.