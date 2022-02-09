Clay County detectives hope cold case can be solved after 1 year anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County investigators are hopeful that a cold case can be solved thanks to some new information, on the one year anniversary of an Independence woman's disappearance, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Alesha J. Reade went missing on Feb. 9, 2021. Her remains were discovered two days later in a rural part of the county, near Cameron and Easley roads.

Reade was last seen at the Fav Trip gas station at 10507 east 23rd St. in Independence around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2021, according to the release.

The police now know she was a passenger in a dark Volkswagen Passat, which was previously unknown.

“This murder has weighed on our investigators and our community for a year,” said Clay County Sheriff Will Akin. “We have never stopped working this case, and we will continue to do so until justice is served, and Alesha’s family has closure.”

Reade's family is also offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in her murder, which will come in addition to the $2,000 being offered by the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.

"Reade was a mother from Independence. Her family misses her greatly and is seeking closure," the release said. "Tipsters can call detectives directly at 816-407-3723 or can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)."

