Clay County prosecutors pursue death penalty for man charged with killing NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez , who died while making a traffic stop last July.

Joshua Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Vasquez.

Rocha turned himself in less than 20 minutes after Vasquez was shot and killed, and allegedly admitted to killing Vasquez “because he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed."

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with members of Vasquez's family and NKCPD to provide more information.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .