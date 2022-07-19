NKC police officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City police officer who was shot Tuesday morning during a traffic stop has died.

NKC Chief of Police Kevin Freeman identified the officer as Daniel Vasquez, 32.

“It’s just a sad day for North Kansas City,” NKC Mayor Bryant DeLong said during an emotional press conference earlier in the afternoon before the death was announced.

A person of interest in the deadly shooting has been taken into custody, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said earlier Tuesday.

The NKC police officer initiated a traffic stop on a gray early 2000s Ford Taurus, which had an expired temporary registration tag around 10:41 a.m. in the area of east 21st Avenue and Clay Street.

The driver exited the vehicle and began firing at the officer, who was shot in the head.

After initially being taken to North Kansas Hospital, the officer was transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital and died from his injuries.

The tag, which had expired in 2018, was originally registered to a Buick, according to Akin.

"Traffic stops — any kind of vehicle stops — is the No. 1 most dangerous situation that a police officer can be in," Akin said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert, which is put out when an officer is killed or seriously injured, shortly after the shooting. It was canceled after the person of interest was taken into custody.

Kansas City, Missouri, police and other local police departments responded to the incident, helping with traffic control and searching for the suspect vehicle before the person of interest was arrested.

County and federal law enforcement officials also assisted with the investigation.

“This is an all-hands on deck type of response, because we don’t know where the suspect is now, but he’s perhaps in somebody else’s community," Akin said. "… We need to catch him, so he doesn’t do harm to someone else.”

The Officer Down Memorial Page, which catalogs and memorializes officers killed in the line of duty, does not show any previous deaths among members of the NKC Police Department.

