Overland Park police remember fallen Officer Mosher 1 year later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday marks one year since Officer Mike Mosher of the Overland Park Police Department was killed in the line of duty.

The department commemorated the day by posting a letter they wrote to their fallen comrade.

Letter to Mike: pic.twitter.com/3hxVVHEBF8 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) May 3, 2021

In the letter, Mosher's fellow officers wrote that they are still looking out for his "little angel" - Mosher's daughter Tyler.

"Thank you for being you, Mike. You have set the standard of a true officer," the letter read. "We miss your laughter, smile and your leadership."

To commemorate Mosher, OPPD unveiled a commemorative plaque and sign on Monday in a ceremony streamed online.

The new memorial comes after the city of Overland Park renamed a portion of 123rd street for Mosher in January of this year.

Mosher lost his life in a shooting while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect. He was off-duty at the time but in uniform and responded to the scene.

The hit-and-run suspect who opened fire was also killed.

He was a 14.5-year force veteran who had been serving as the president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of the Police.