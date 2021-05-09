KCKPD honors Detective Brad Lancaster 5 years after being shot and killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday marked five years since Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Brad Lancaster lost his life while in the line of duty.

On Monday, May 9, 2016, KCKPD officers responded to a suspicion person call near the Hollywood Casino in KCK.

Eventually officers made contact Curtis Ayers who fled the area leading officers to chase him.

Lancaster who was in the area, assisted officers in chasing Ayers who later opened gun fire striking Lancaster multiple times.

In May of 2017, Ayers was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing Lancaster.

Today we honor Detective Brad Lancaster who gave his life five years ago today while protecting the community @CityofKCK Detective Lancaster's laid-back spirit, sense of humor & memories remain vibrant amongst the members of the KCKPD who had the privilege to serve alongside him. pic.twitter.com/ZE23xaxDVL — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) May 9, 2021

"Today we honor Detective Brad Lancaster who gave his life five years ago today while protecting the community of Kansas City, Kansas," KCKPD said in a tweet. "Detective Lancaster's laid-back spirit, sense of humor & memories remain vibrant amongst the members of the KCKPD who had the privilege to serve alongside him."