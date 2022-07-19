UPDATES: MSHP issues Blue Alert after officer seriously injured in NKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert after a law enforcement officer was shot in the line of duty in North Kansas City, Missouri.
MSHP says the incident took place at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday on 21st Street in NKC. The officer was shot at a traffic stop and has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The officer's current condition is not known.
The suspect reportedly was traveling westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street.
A suspect described as a white male with brown hair exited the vehicle at a traffic stop and began firing at the officer, MSHP says.
The alert identifies a gray Ford Taurus with Missouri temporary tag reading 03GU43 as a suspect vehicle. Officials are actively searching for the suspect information.
MSHP says additional updates will be posted as they are known.
A Blue Alert is authorized when a law enforcement officer is either killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, an officer is missing in connection their official duties, or there is a credible and imminent threat to kill or seriously injure an officer. Actionable information on a suspect is also needed, and the law enforcement agency approves the alert.
