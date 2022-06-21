KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County, Missouri, task force has been formed to battle child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The task force will work with Homeland Security Investigations of Kansas City.

Their first effort, from May 31 to June 2, dubbed "Operation Blue Ghost," led to the arrest of six men who thought they were meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to a sheriff's department news release.

Three detectives on the task force will concentrate their efforts on the sexual exploitation of children and and adults in Clay County, the news release states.

Nonprofit group Relentless Pursuit makes its their mission to stop human trafficking.

In addition, investigators will work to stop sex crooks from meeting underage children online and stopping human trafficking in Clay County.

