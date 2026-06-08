Convicted felon faces 1st-degree murder charge in 2024 death of girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted felon faces charges in the alleged 2024 murder of his girlfriend.

Ramello Robinson-Parks is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called Feb. 19, 2024, to a vacant lot near Oakley Avenue and East 36th Terrace on reports of a dead body.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with her hands and feet ziptied, duct tape over her mouth and around her head, and multiple gunshot wounds, according to a court document.

The victim, 26-year-old Elaysha Gilliam, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilliam’s sister reported that Gilliam was last seen just after midnight on Feb. 17. She had left her home to meet her boyfriend, Robinson-Parks.

The sister and multiple friends told police that Robinson-Parks was abusive, noting photos and messages.

One said that Gilliam had mentioned she was scared for her life because she was receiving threatening messages and thought someone was watching her. Another said Gilliam was also scared that if Robinson-Parks assaulted her again, it would escalate.

Robinson-Parks was described as “always jealous, insecure and controlling,” per the court document. His infedelity also came up in interviews with detectives.

Cellphone records indicated the number associated with Robinson-Parks pinged in the area of the crime scene around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, just hours after Gilliam was last seen.

When officers first spoke with Robinson-Parks in March 2024, he said he needed to “get himself together” before talking, the court document stated.

Ultimately, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Gilliam’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

While Robinson-Parks’ DNA was not found on the spent shell casings, duct tape or zip ties, his DNA was found on a piece of glove in the victim’s hair, her mouth and her right nail scraping.

According to the court document, Robinson-Parks was arrested and charged May 16, 2026, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During the arrest, gloves similar to the piece found in Gilliam's hair were found in his backpack.

Robinson-Parks is a convicted felon in Missouri for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident-physical injury, the court document stated.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office reports he is in federal custody and will be transferred to Jackson County until this case is resolved.

His bond is set at $100,000, cash-only.

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