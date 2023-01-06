Court docs: 16-year-old shot, killed man before fleeing to nearby park in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man on Dec. 30, 2022, in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court documents show police responded around 8:15 p.m. to a home in the area on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers made contact with the mother of the accused teen.

Officers went inside the home and found the victim inside a bathtub suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was declared deceased at the scene.

Allegedly the teen ran to a nearby park following the shooting and called the woman to tell her what happened.

She then is said to have picked the 16-year-old up from the park before she took him back to the residence and alerted authorities of the incident.

When police arrived, the woman told officers the teen was waiting inside a gold GMC Acadia parked in front. He was then taken into custody.

The teen, whose name is not publicly available because of his age, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The charges were filed by the Office of the Juvenile Officer on New Year's Eve.

