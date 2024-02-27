Court docs detail miles-long altercation on Interstate 35 that ended in shots fired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents unsealed Tuesday reveal details surrounding a miles-long altercation on Interstate 35 that ended with a suspect opening fire, striking the victim's car.

Hunter James Rahto, 25, of Overland Park, is accused in Johnson County Court of attempted second degree murder - intentional, aggravated assault, criminal damage more than $1,000, but less than $25,000 and two misdemeanor drug charges.

A court document states an Overland Park police officer was sent to a report of an armed disturbance at 8:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the intersection of Cody Street and College Boulevard.

The shooting happened near the intersection of College Boulevard and Nieman Road.

Rahto's black 2011 Ford Mustang crashed at the intersection of College Boulevard and Cody Street, just a few blocks from where the alleged shooting happened.

Overland Park police arrested Rahto at the crash scene, according to a court document.

The alleged victim told an Overland Park police officer he was driving south on I-35 when he saw a car "driving recklessly, speeding and swerving through traffic," according to the court document.

He told police Rahto's car nearly hit his truck and he decided to follow Rahto.

The victim also told police he drove over 100 mph to catch up to Rahto so he could get a picture of Rahto's license plate and "report the vehicle's reckless driving behavior to authorities," according to the court document.

Rahto and the victim got off the interstate and onto U.S. 69 Highway before getting off the highway and onto College Boulevard.

Rahto allegedly drove up to the victim's truck, rolled down the passenger window and fired shots at the victim.

An officer's inspection of the victim's truck revealed three bullet holes in the driver's door and a dent in another location, according to the court document.

Rahto told an Overland Park police officer he was involved in the road rage, had a pistol in his car's trunk, but denied shooting at the victim.

He also told police he kept a gun in the car to shoot small animals such as coyotes, the court document states.

Officers searched Rahto's car and found three spent .22-caliber shell casings and one live .22-caliber bullet, according to the court document.

The officers also found a handgun in a holster in the car's trunk, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Rahto He is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Johnson County District Court.

