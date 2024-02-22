Overland Park man charged with attempted murder after road-rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Overland Park man was arrested and charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly opening fire during a road-rage incident that on Tuesday, Feb. 20, near College Boulevard and Nieman Road.

Hunter J. Rahto was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage of property, all felonies under Kansas law, as well as marijuan possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

The driver whose car was shot at told police that the incident started arond 8 a.m. near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 35. Authorities said it was a non-crash “road rage” incident but no other details were provided.

The other driver followed Rahto for several minutes while on the phone with police detailing the incident. The other driver had followed Rahto for more than eight miles when the shooting occurred.

Rahto then allegedly sped off after firing into the other vehicle and crashed near College Boulevard and Cody Street, a little more than a quarter-mile away.

He was arrested around 8:10 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the shooting or vehicle crash.

Rahto made his first appearance on Wednesday and was released later that day after a surety bond was posted. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

The pretrial release order requires Rahto to submit to drug and alcohol screening, bars him from driving and forbids contact with the victim or witnesses in the case.

Rahto is due back in Johnson County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 29, for a preliminary hearing.

