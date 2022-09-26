Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Court docs: Man accused of shooting, killing victim may have tracked them through social media posts

18th and Vine picture.jpg
Steve Silvestri, Photographer
18th and Vine picture.jpg
Posted at 6:15 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 19:15:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A man accused of shooting a killing another man last September may have used social media posts to track the victim, according to court documents.

Cleon D. White, 35, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Mortez C. Falkner.

White allegedly shot and killed Falkner, who was celebrating his birthday, while he exited the Velvet Freeze Daiquiris.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2006 Black Cadillac STS, which was stolen.

A further review of video placed the Cadillac at three different places before the shooting happened.

One location was near west 47th Street and Madison Avenue, two blocks from a restaurant where Falkner was having birthday dinner with his family.

Investigators found that Falkner posted photographs of him celebrating on social media at the restaurant.

Within minutes of the post, the Cadillac was captured on surveillance video traveling in the area where Falkner was having dinner.

Falkner also posted videos of himself and friends celebrating at the Velvet Freeze.

Investigators found White's DNA on the shell casings found on the scene.

During an interview, a witness told investigators that White had gotten into a fight with Falkner years before the shooting.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock