Kansas City Police investigate fatal shooting near 18th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 18th and Vine.

Police say they were called to the area just after midnight on a shooting call.

When they got there, they found evidence of a crime scene near 19th and Vine.

Around the same time, officers were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital.

That victim, an adult male, later died.

Police say their investigation indicates the shooting happened in the street south of 19th and Vine.

Detectives believe multiple people were nearby in the area and may have information about what led up to the shooting.

They would like to speak to anyone that has any information.

