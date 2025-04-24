Court docs: Man, allegedly high on marijuana and going 104MPH, struck and killed 2 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was allegedly high on marijuana and traveling 104 miles per hour moments before crashing into another vehicle last December, killing its driver and passenger.

Jackson County prosecutors Wednesday charged Cortez Anthony Hamilton with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2024, first responders rushed to the intersection of Carondelet Drive and Wornall Road on reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Court documents filed in support of the charges reveal that Hamilton, driving a black Chrysler 300, was street racing a silver Dodge Charger when Hamilton’s Chrysler struck a silver Honda HR-V that was turning from northbound Wornall Road west onto Carondelet Drive.

The driver and passenger inside the HRV died from injuries in the crash. Hamilton was not seriously hurt.

Police detectives investigating the crash recovered the airbag control module, or the car’s black box. Data from the ACM showed that prior to the collision, Hamilton was driving 104 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone on southbound Wornall. The data showed Hamilton was traveling 79 miles per hour at the moment of impact.

In the moments after the crash, police were able to obtain a blood draw from Hamilton. The results showed Hamilton was operating his vehicle while under the influence of cannabinoids.

Once in custody, prosecutors have requested Hamilton be held without bond pending his first appearance before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge.

