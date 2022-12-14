Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal in deadly shooting in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.

Rogers, 25, was shot and killed in Shawnee on Nov. 30.

Officers interviewed someone close to Rogers, who told them he sold marijuana and planned to make a deal on the night of the deadly shooting.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, 18, and four other 17-year-old teens were later charged in his death.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a welfare check at a business in Shawnee that night.

Responding officers located Rogers and observed that he'd been shot in the head. He was transported to an area hospital and placed on life support, but later died.

Investigators interviewed one of the teens identified as KG, who said she set up the drug deal with Rogers via SnapChat.

KG was initially uncooperative, but later named the four other people involved in setting up the drug deal.

During the drug deal, Lara and another teen identified as FGP, got out of the vehicle and had a big gun. KG and the two other teens stayed in the car.

KG said that she later heard a gun shot and that she and two other teens left the scene.

They also reviewed SnapChat messages between KG and Lara.

In the messages, Lara told KG "come to the room and talk to me about the lick, I gotta explain it to you." A lick is another way of saying robbery.

The messages between KG and Lara also revealed the pair discussing more details

Investigators interviewed a second teen, identified as SC, who admitted that Lara and the four teens planned to rob Rogers prior to the drug deal.

SC told investigators she, KG and the other teen later met up with Lara and FGP.

Lara gave her the marijuana that was stolen and said Rogers was injured pretty badly, but she didn't know whether Lara or FGP pulled the trigger.

