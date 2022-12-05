4 teens, man charged in shooting death of Kansas City man in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teens — all 17-years-old — were charged Monday in connection to a shooting that killed a Kansas City, Missouri, man last week in Shawnee, the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office announced.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers responded to 11000 block of Johnson Drive and located Jarod C. Rogers suffering from a gun shot wound.

Rogers, 25, was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, 18, was previously charged with first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery over the weekend.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the teens because they're minors.

Three of the teens are charged with first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.

The fourth teen also faces those three charges, but is also charged with unlawful distribution using a telecommunications facility.

Charging documents revealed that before the incident, Reyes-Lara allegedly messaged the teens and plotted to rob Rogers.

Prosecutors have asked all four teens to be tried as adults.

