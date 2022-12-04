Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 of the five suspects in custody in Wednesday's fatal shooting in Shawnee that killed a 25-year-old man has been charged.

Fernando Reyes-Lara has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of aggravated robbery in the killing of Jarod C. Rogers, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Rogers was shot in a parking lot in an apparent armed robbery Wednesday evening in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive. He was initially in critical condition, before dying from injuries Friday, Shawnee police say.

One suspect in the shooting was arrested Thursday after the the Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department and Shawnee Police Department responded to

a high-speed chase in Johnson County . The chase ended in the 11800 block of Black Bob Road in Olathe.

A second suspect turned themselves in Friday morning and police located a third around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Two additional suspects were also taken into custody, resulting in a total of five suspects in custody connected to the shooting.

Shawnee police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office collaborated in the investigation.

Reyes-Lara's bond is set at $500,000.

