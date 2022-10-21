Court docs: Twin brothers accused in Northland murder told victims to 'stop trying to be hard'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.

According to court documents, the pair allegedly told their victims "these are our streets" and "to stop trying to a be hard."

Isaac Hernandez, 20, of Shawnee, Kansas, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, aiding or abetting a person discharging a firearm at a/from a motor vehicle resulting in death and three counts of armed criminal action.

Isaiah Hernandez, 20, also of Shawnee, is charged with accessory to first degree murder, accessory to first degree assault, aiding or abetting a person discharge a firearm at a/from a motor vehicle resulting in death and three counts of armed criminal action.

Their bonds were set by a judge at $1 million each.

The gunfire killed 18-year-old Dakota Rogers and critically wound the driver of the car Rogers was in when the shooting occurred.

The driver told police he and Rogers left a downtown Kansas City, Missouri, fall festival the afternoon of the attack to meet a friend in a Northland park.

A car pulled next to their vehicle and two men inside the car asked what Rogers and the driver were doing in that part of town.

The driver replied that he and Rogers were from Parkville and were not trying to be hard.

The two men in the car pointed a rifle at the driver and Rogers before both vehicles drove away from the stoplight.

The car, allegedly with the Hernandez twins inside, followed the other car into the Northland.

When the two vehicles turned onto North Oak Trafficway, the car carrying the Hernandez brothers was behind the car with Rogers in the passenger seat.

The driver of that car said gunfire from the vehicle behind them hit their vehicle.

He also told police Rogers lost consciousness and the driver said he lost the feeling in his legs. As a result, he could not stop the car.

Detectives were able to recover spent shell casings and pieces of a car parts that were later revealed to be from a Volkswagen, according to the court documents.

They also gathered other evidence that led them to a Shawnee home where the Hernandez brothers were living.

The brothers were read their Miranda Rights and both declined to speak with detectives.

No court date has been set.

