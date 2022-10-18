Court docs: Upset brother stabs, kills brother with sword after argument over cooking pizza in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man allegedly stabbed and killed his brother with a sword after an argument that started when an oven was shutoff while a pizza was cooking.

Aaron K. Winn, 38, is charged with the second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his brother, Karl Winn.

The incident happened Friday in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.

According to court documents, Aaron Winn initially told detectives his brother died by suicide.

However, he later told detectives that before the stabbing, the pair had argued because an oven was shut off while Aaron was trying to cook a pizza.

Aaron Winn told police he was upset because his brother wouldn't own up to "evil wrongdoing" regarding the oven.

He told police that the confrontation was broadcast on Facebook live and that he would show them.

Detectives reviewed the video which showed the pair arguing and an altercation later occurred.

A separate Facebook live revealed Aaron Winn saying, “It’s hard to be a non-violent, man but (explicit language) won’t let you. They want you to be violent. They want you to (explicit language) up. That’s why I don’t like to fight. You going to die if I put my hands on you. My son's ain’t going to see me in the cage.”

