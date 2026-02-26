Court document says a man shot into his parents’ house in Shawnee before standoff with Overland Park police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling fired the gunshots into his parents’ home in Shawnee, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Court documents say Andrew McCann then went to another relative’s home in Overland Park, after firing shots at the Shawnee house, where he was arrested by the Overland Park Police Department after a standoff.

The shots-fired incident was reported at 9:16 a.m. on Feb. 15 at a residence near Quivira Road and West 71st Street in Shawnee.

A Shawnee officer found bullet holes in a large window on the southeast corner of the house, the court document said.

The gunshots were likely fired into the house at about 1 or 2 a.m., when the home’s occupants said they heard a loud crash.

McCann's parents thought the sounds came from the family’s animals, according to the court document.

Shawnee officers found about 10 shell casings on the sidewalk leading to back door of the house. Police also found bullet damage inside the house.

Video and a license plate reader showed McCann’s truck in the area at the time of the Shawnee shooting.

Later in the morning on Feb. 15, officers found McCann barricaded in a house near West 121st and Ballentine streets in Overland Park.

He sent emails to police from inside the house before coming out about two hours after the standoff began.

McCann is charged in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court with criminal discharge of a firearm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

He is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, and his bond is set at $200,000.

